McCarthy-Campher script these partnership records versus India: Key Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 19, 2023 | 09:27 am 2 min read

Barry McCarthy bailed his side out with a superb unbeaten 51 in the first T20I versus India (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Team India won the rain-marred opening T20I against Ireland by two runs (DLS method). The Men in Blue required chasing down 140 in Dublin. The target would have been even lower had Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy not forged a brilliant half-century stand. The duo added 57 runs for the seventh wicket. Here we look at the records they scripted.

Campher, McCarthy led the fight back for Ireland

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Prasidh Krishna were sensational with the new ball as the home team was reduced to 59/6. Campher then joined forces with McCarthy and the duo took their side past the 100-run mark. While the former perished for a 33-ball 39, McCarthy hammered his maiden T20I fifty and remained unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls.

Third-highest seventh-wicket stand for Ireland

Campher and McCarthy recorded the third-highest seventh-wicket for Ireland in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, they are just behind Stuart Poynter-George Dockrell (67* vs Afghanistan in 2019) and Mark Adair-Campher (58* vs New Zealand in 2022). The only other seventh-wicket fifty-plus stand by an Ireland pair is recorded by Shane Getkate and Harry Tector (55 versus UAE, 2022).

Third-highest seventh-wicket stand against India in T20Is

Campher and McCarthy became the third pair to script a seventh-wicket half-century stand against India in T20Is. They joined Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne-Dasun Shanaka (68* in 2023) and Australia's Tim David-Daniel Sams (68 in 2022). Campher and McCarthy's partnership lasted for 44 deliveries, the second-most for a seventh-wicket pair against India in T20Is. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj-Wayne Parnell (47 balls) top this list.

A tremendous bounce back by Ireland

Ireland added 108 runs to their total after being reduced to 31/5. As per Cricbuzz, these are the second-most runs added by a team after losing five wickets inside 35 runs in a T20I (only full-member teams). Interestingly, Ireland hold the pole position on this list as well, having added 112 runs against Australia last year after losing five wickets inside 25 runs.

A unique record for McCarthy

McCarthy's 51* was laced with four fours and four sixes. The all-rounder posted the highest-individual score batting at number eight or below versus India in T20Is. The previous best score was by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (41 in 2022). He now has 269 runs for Ireland across 27 innings at 15.82. Campher has raced to 639 runs in 40 T20Is at 24.58 (50s: 3).

