Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan need 267 runs to beat India

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 08:08 pm 2 min read

India have set Pakistan a target of 267

India have set Pakistan a target of 267 in match number three of the Asia Cup 2023. After opting to bat, India were put under pressure before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya bailed the side out. Both players missed out on deserved centuries. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah were excellent and kept India under wraps.

Shaheen sends back Rohit and Kohli

India started on a cautious note before a slight drizzle led to a stop of play. After resumption, Rohit Sharma was sent back to the hut by Shaheen after the former's defense was broken. In Shaheen's next over, he sent back talisman Virat Kohli. A short of length ball outside off saw Kohli look to play for the drive and he was castled.

Kohli and Rohit's numbers versus left-arm pacers since 2021

As per Cricbuzz, since 2021, both Kohli and Rohit have struggled versus left-arm pacers in ODIs. Kohli has scored 87 runs from 98 balls, being dismissed four times. He averages 21.75. Meanwhile, Rohit has scored 138 runs from 147 balls and has been dismissed on six occasions. He averages 23.00.

Iyer fails on his return

Shreyas Iyer came out at number four and looked positive at the start. He slammed a couple of boundaries. However, a short ball from Rauf saw Iyer smash the same straight to midwicket where Fakhar Zaman claimed a superb catch.

A record stand between Kishan and Pandya

India were reduced to 66/4 in 14.1 overs. From there on, Kishan and Pandya delivered the goods, adding a valiant 138-run stand for the fifth wicket which is now India's best fifth-wicket stand in the Asia Cup. It's also the 3rd-highest stand for the fifth wicket in the Asia Cup overall.

Kishan and Pandya deliver

Kishan scored 82, smashing nine fours and two sixes. Pandya struck 87 from 90 balls. He managed seven fours and a six. Pandya has raced to 1,753 runs, slamming his second ODI fifty against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Kishan smashed his fourth successive ODI fifty.

A look at the bowlers

Shaheen was the pick of the bowlers. He managed 4/35 from 10 overs. Naseem and Rauf were solid as well and claimed respective three-fers. Naseem finished with 3/36 from 8.5 overs. Rauf managed 3/58 from nine overs. Shadab Khan proved to be costly, conceding 0/57 from nine overs. Mohammad Nawaz gave away 55 from eight overs.

