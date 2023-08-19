Prasidh Krishna shines on T20I debut: Decoding his stats

Prasidh Krishna took two wickets on debut (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Prasidh Krishna has made a sparkling return to international cricket. On Friday (August 18), the right-arm pacer made his T20I debut in the series opener against Ireland. He made the new ball talk in Dublin and claimed a couple of wickets. India went on to win the rain-marred encounter by two runs (DLS method). Here we look at Krishna's stats.

A fiery spell from Krishna

Playing his first international game after almost a year, Krishna claimed important wickets of Harry Tector (9) and George Dockrell (1). He finished with 2/32 in four overs as the hosts were restricted to 139/7 earlier this year. Notably, Krishna underwent a surgery in February this year after suffering a lumbar stress fracture. He missed the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

His numbers in T20 cricket

Krishna, who is known to swing the ball with pace, has now raced to 70 wickets in 73 T20 games at an economy rate of 8.56. The tally includes a four-wicket haul. 49 of these wickets have come in 51 IPL matches at an economy of 8.92. He scalped 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

A solid start to his ODI career

Meanwhile, this was not Krishna's first taste of international cricket as he has featured in 14 ODIs. In March 2021, he became the first Indian bowler to accomplish a four-wicket haul on his ODI debut. He got the feat against England in Pune. The pacer has now raced to 25 ODI wickets at a decent economy of 5.32. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls.

A First-Class average of 17.61

Meanwhile, Krishna has made a significant mark in the longest format as well. He owns 49 wickets in just 11 First-Class games at a sensational average of 17.61. The tally includes a couple of fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. Overall in List A cricket, the 27-year-old boasts 109 wickets in 64 games, conceding runs at 5.16 (5W: 2).

