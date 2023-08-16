Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket: Details here

Sports

Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall August 16, 2023 | 01:10 pm 2 min read

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket on August 16. The left-arm seamer brings an end to an illustrious career spanning 15 years. Wahab, who represented Pakistan in 91 ODIs, 36 T20Is, and 27 Tests, will continue to play franchise cricket. Notably, the 38-year-old was named the caretaker Sports Minister of the Punjab province in January this year.

An honor to represent Pakistan

"It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage," said Wahab in a press statement. He added, "As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world."

Wahab finishes with 237 international wickets

Having made his international debut in 2008, Wahab Riaz powered Pakistan's bowling attack with his searing pace and monumental spells. However, inconsistency and fitness issues affected his performance eventually. Wahab took a total of 237 wickets across 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. As many as 120 of these wickets came in ODI cricket. He also featured in three ICC Cricket World Cups.

Wahab's spells at World Cup

Wahab represented Pakistan in three World Cup editions - 2011, 2015, and 2019. His ferocious spell against Australia in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final made headlines. Although Pakistan lost, Wahab perturbed Australia's top order, especially Shane Watson, with his lethal bouncers. Overall, the left-arm pacer took 35 wickets from 20 World Cup games at an average of 26.45.

Wahab's only ODI fifer

Wahab's only ODI five-wicket haul came during the 2011 World Cup. He took a crucial 5/46 in the semi-final against arch-rivals India in Mohali. Although Pakistan lost the match, his spell decimated India's batting.

Wahab last played for Pakistan in 2020

Wahab last played for Pakistan in a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2020. He played his last Test in 2018 when Australia toured UAE for a two-match series against Pakistan. Wahab, who featured in Pakistan Super League 2023, will now ply his trade only in franchise cricket. As mentioned, he is now also the caretaker Sports Minister of the Punjab province.

Share this timeline