Bundesliga 2023-24: Five goalkeepers to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 16, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

Frederik Ronnow registered 11 clean sheets in the 2022-23 Bundesliga (Photo credit: Twitter/@Bundesliga)

Bundesliga has been a league that has actively unleashed youngsters to the big stage. The league has developed some top goalkeepers in recent times. Last season saw goalkeepers like Gregor Kobel, Frederik Ronnow, and Mark Flekken outshine others as they delivered marvelous performances. In the upcoming season, another horde of custodians will look to step up and wrestle for the Golden Glove. Here's more.

Noah Atubolu, SC Freiburg

Noah Atubolu will have big shoes to fill at Freiburg as he will be the successor to Mark Flekken in the upcoming season. The Germany Under-21 goalkeeper is physical, has lightning-quick reflexes and is very comfortable with the ball. Atubolu played 81 matches for Freiburg reserves and helped them gain promotion in the 2020-21 season. He made his senior team debut last season (DFB-Pokal).

Lukas Hradecky, Bayer Leverkusen

One of the most experienced goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, Lukas Hradecky has aged like a fine wine. The 33-year-old Finnish custodian has represented Leverkusen in 217 matches. Hradecky featured in 33 league appearances last season and kept nine clean sheets. He is an old-fashioned shot-stopper who likes to lead the team from the back. Hradecky made 97 saves and won 10 aerial duels.

Koen Casteels, VFL Wolfsburg

Koen Casteels has been in the Bundesliga for over a decade. He has represented 249 matches for Wolfsburg and has been very consistent between the sticks. Casteels kept 12 clean sheets last season in 34 league matches. The 31-year-old is a great shot-stopper and has great game awareness. He made 103 saves with a save percentage of 68.21. The Belgian clocked 74.02% passing accuracy.

Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's No. 1, Gregor Kobel had a splendid 2022-23 Bundesliga as his side missed out on the title by a whisker. Kobel played 27 matches last season and kept 11 clean sheets. He is a modern-day custodian who takes an active part in the build-up with 81.08% passing accuracy. Kobel made 88 saves and had a decent 73.33 save percentage, winning nine duels.

Frederik Ronnow, Union Berlin

Frederik Ronnow was the primary reason for Union Berlin's success last season. He showed great character in goal and guided them to their maiden Champions League outing. He played 29 Bundesliga matches last season, keeping 11 clean sheets. Ronnow's big frame allows him to dominate the penalty area as he won 10 aerial duels. He made 94 saves while registering a 77.69 save percentage.

