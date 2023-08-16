Bundesliga 2023-24: Five midfielders to watch out for

Bundesliga 2023-24: Five midfielders to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 16, 2023

Jamal Musiala scored 12 goals last season in the Bundesliga (Photo credit: Twitter/@Bundesliga)

Bundesliga's fluid attacking gameplay has often allowed many young midfielders to forge their careers and turn into superstars. The upcoming 2023-24 season will be no different, in fact with some exceptional new additions, the competition will only get fierce in midfield. The new season starts on August 19 and here are the top midfielders to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Vincenzo Grifo, SC Freiburg

Freiburg's set-piece maestro Vincenzo Grifo is one of the most exciting midfielders in the Bundesliga. The Italian featured in 33 league appearances scoring 15 goals and registering five assists. He also created 55 chances last season. Grifo makes up for his lack of physicality with his exceptional deadball ability and great vision and passing range. He is the orchestrator in Christian Streich's SC Freiburg.

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen

Despite missing out the majority of last season due to injury, Florian Wirtz is one of the most talented midfielders in the Bundesliga. Wirtz played 17 Bundesliga matches and provided six assists while creating 39 chances. The youngster is a great ball carrier and has superb dribbling skills. With 78.55% passing accuracy, Wirtz will be one of the best midfielders under Xabi Alonso's guidance.

Ellyes Skhiri, Eintracht Frankfurt

One of the most underrated holding midfielders in the Bundesliga, Ellyes Skhiri played a big role for FC Koln last season. Skhiri is known for his defensive resilience and exceptional work ethic. He also scored seven goals in 32 league appearances last season. The Tunisian has a decent passing range, clocking 88.38% passing accuracy. Skhiri has joined Frankfurt from Koln on a free transfer.

Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig signed Xavi Simons on loan from PSG and it can have major implications. The youngster is a versatile playmaker who featured in 34 league matches for PSV Eindhoven last season, netting 19 goals. Simons also provided eight assists and created 59 chances in the Eredivisie. Known for his speed and trickery, Simons will be a big component in Leipzig's direct attacking gameplay.

Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich

One of the most exciting young talents in the world, Jamal Musiala has quickly made a name for himself. Known for his quick feet, smart movements and exceptional ball-carrying attributes, the Bayern Munich midfielder played 33 league appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists. The youngster also created 52 chances and clocked 85.35% passing accuracy. Musiala is also surprisingly combative, completing 77 take-ons.

