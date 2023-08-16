World Cup: England announce provisional squad; Harry Brook misses out

Sports

World Cup: England announce provisional squad; Harry Brook misses out

Written by Parth Dhall August 16, 2023 | 04:26 pm 2 min read

England would enter as the defending champions (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

England announced a 15-strong provisional squad for the impending ICC Cricket World Cup in India on August 16. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who took a U-turn from ODI retirement, features in the squad. Meanwhile, budding batter Harry Brook has missed the World Cup berth for now. Seamer Jofra Archer, who has been on the sidelines due to injuries, would be a traveling reserve.

England's provisional World Cup squad

England's provisional World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

The return of Stokes!

In a major development, Stokes has taken a retirement U-turn and returned to ODI cricket. Stokes announced his ODI retirement in July 2022, but it was reported that he might help England retain their World Cup crown in October-November. The star all-rounder has been named in England's squad for the upcoming four-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Archer to be a traveling reserve

One of the most lethal pacers, Archer starred in England's win in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer bowled the historic Super Over as England won on boundary count. However, Archer, who has been on the sidelines due to perpetual injuries, will be with England's World Cup squad as a traveling reserve only.

Brook dropped from World Cup squad

England selector Luke Wright confirmed that youngster Brook has missed out on the World Cup berth. The right-handed batter has been a vital cog of England's BazBall ploy across formats. Brook, who averages 62.15 in Test cricket, has featured in three 50-over matches as of now. He averages just 30.64 with the bat in List A cricket.

England to face NZ in ODI World Cup opener

England will begin their World Cup title defense in the tournament opener against New Zealand on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The two teams will square off in a four-match ODI series ahead of the 50-over tournament. Cardiff, Southampton, The Oval, and Lord's will host the matches. The series will help England and NZ prepare for their World Cup campaigns.

Share this timeline