Written by Parth Dhall August 16, 2023 | 03:07 pm 3 min read

Stokes had announced his ODI retirement last year

In a major development, England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes has taken a retirement U-turn and returned to ODI cricket. Stokes announced his ODI retirement in July 2022, but it was reported that he might help England retain their World Cup crown in October-November. The star all-rounder has been named in England's squad for the upcoming four-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes called time on his ODI career last year as playing across formats was "unsustainable" for him. The all-rounder featured in a handful of ODIs since the 2019 WC. Moreover, England's Test captaincy added to his responsibilities. England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott recently indicated that the team management is pushing Stokes for an ODI comeback. The latter might play ODIs as a pure batter.

England squad for New Zealand series

England squad for New Zealand ODI series: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

A look at Stokes's ODI career

Stokes made his ODI debut in August 2011 against Ireland in Dublin. In a career that spanned over a decade, the stylish all-rounder went on to feature in 105 ODIs. He slammed 2,924 runs at a decent average of 38.98. The tally includes three tons and 21 half-centuries. Stokes also has 74 ODI wickets to his name (one five-wicket haul).

His heroics in 2019 World Cup final

Stokes was the chief architect of England's historic World Cup win in 2019. He slammed an unbeaten 84 in a crucial run-chase against New Zealand in the final. Later, he was pivotal for England in what turned out to be a Super Over for the ages. Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning hand.

Stokes averages over 60 with bat in WCs

Stokes has been a clutch player for England in the ODI World Cup clashes. He has featured in 11 ODI World Cup matches, scoring 465 runs at an impressive average of 66.42. Stokes has slammed five fifties in those matches. The 32-year-old has also scalped seven wickets at 35.14. His best figures of 3/23 came against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup in Cardiff.

Will Stokes play as a pure batter?

Stokes had knee issues right from the start of his career. His troubles reignited during the Test series in New Zealand earlier this year. Owing to the same, he missed a major part of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). As a result, Stokes is likely to play as a pure batter in the second half of his ODI career.

Stokes added firepower to England's squad

Stokes, England's Test captain, last featured in a historic 2023 Ashes that ended in a 2-2 draw. The ODI series against New Zealand, starting September 8, will be a litmus test for Stokes ahead of the all-important World Cup. Stokes would want to help England in their title defense. The Buttler-led side will play in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

