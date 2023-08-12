Tanzid Hasan earns maiden call-up for Asia Cup: Decoding stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

Tanzid Hasan was Bangladesh A's highest run-getter at the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have announced their 17-member squad for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which will kick-start on August 30. Tanzid Hasan is among the notable inclusions in the squad as the young batter has earned his maiden international call-up. The 22-year-old, whose nickname is Tamim, happens to be an opener. Here we look at his stats.

Impressive run in Emerging Asia Cup

Tanzid has put up some notable shows in domestic cricket lately. He, hence, has been awarded for the same. With 179 runs in four games at a strike rate of 116.99, Tanzid was Bangladesh A's highest run-getter at the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup last month. He scored fifties in three of his four outings, including one against India A.

Here are his overall numbers

Tanzid made his List A debut back in March 2019. Owing to inconsistency in the early stages of his career, the batter owns a poor record. In 46 List A games, he has scored 1,271 runs at a paltry average of 28.88. His strike rate reads 82.80. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties with his highest score being 142.

His numbers in other formats

The young batter has fared well in First-Class cricket, slamming 1,350 runs in 18 games at an impressive average of 43.54. He has returned with three tons and six fifties in the format with 145 being his highest score. In 21 T20 matches, he has garnered 437 runs at 24.27. He owns a couple of fifties in the format (HS: 79*).

Will Tanzid get a chance?

The back injury to Tamim Iqbal seems to be the major reason behind Tanzid's inclusion. He is unlikely to get a debut cap soon as Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto would be Bangladesh's preferred opening pair at the event. Mohammad Naim, who has played four ODIs, is the other back-up opener in the squad. Hence, Tanzid's debut in Asia Cup seems highly unlikely.

A look at the squad

Bangladesh's squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim.

