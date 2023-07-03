Sports

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall July 03, 2023 | 04:20 pm 2 min read

After locking horns in the one-off Test, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will square off in the three-ODI series. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, will host all three matches, starting July 5. The 50-over series will feature several star players, including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim among others. Although Afghanistan are studded with stars, Bangladesh have been dominant at home.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have squared off in 11 ODIs so far, with Bangladesh winning seven. The remaining four matches have been won by the Afghans. Notably, Afghanistan have not won an ODI series against Bangladesh as of now. Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan 2-1 in the three-match series in February 2022. The two teams have also met in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh rule the roost at home

Bangladesh have won four out of seven ODIs against Afghanistan at home. Notably, three out of the last four ODIs in Bangladesh have gone in the hosts' favor. However, Afghanistan won the last encounter by seven wickets.

Bangladesh's terrific record at home

Bangladesh have been dominant at home since November 2014. They have won 14 out of 16 bilateral ODI series ever since. Only England managed to claim an ODI series win in Bangladesh in this period (2016 and 2023). Interestingly, Bangladesh have defeated India twice (2-1 in 2015 and 2-1 in 2022). As mentioned, Afghanistan have been at the receiving end as well.

Bangladesh's ODI squad

Bangladesh's ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, and Mohammad Naim.

Afghanistan's ODI squad

Afghanistan's ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Riaz Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Izharulhaq Naveed, Abdul Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi, and Sayed Ahmad Shirzad.

A look at the star performers

Bangladesh skipper Tamim remains the only player from the side to score over 8,000 runs in ODIs (8,300). Mushfiqur (7,187) and Shakib (7,132) own more than 7,000 ODI runs. Notably, Shakib is the only Bangladesh player with 300 ODI wickets (301). Rashid leads the wickets column for Afghanistan, having taken 163 wickets in the format. Nabi has over 3,000 runs (3,020) and 147 wickets.

