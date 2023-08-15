Ben Stokes: Decoding his top ICC ODI World Cup knocks

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 15, 2023 | 08:53 pm 3 min read

Ben Stokes played a splendid hand in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand

Ben Stokes has been a very reliable batter for England across all formats. The 32-year-old has a habit of stepping up whenever the spotlights are on him. He played some exceptional knocks in the 2019 World Cup. His match-winning innings against New Zealand in the final is still etched in every cricket aficionado's memory. Here are his best World Cup knocks.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes is set to return to the ODI team for the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India. Stokes announced his retirement in July 2022, but he is ready to come back to help England retain their crown in October-November. England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler are confident of the 32-year-old's return to ODI cricket.

A brilliant hand in a losing cause

England were reduced to 29/3 in 5.5 overs when Stokes came to the crease. The Three Lions were chasing 286 against Australia in the 2019 ODI World Cup. As wickets kept tumbling, Stokes showcased great fighting spirit to slam a 115-ball 89. No other English batter could even touch the 30-run mark. England lost that match by 64 runs but Stokes was simply sensational.

A complete performance against South Africa

Stokes delivered a player-of-the-match performance in England's opener against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. He slammed a 79-ball 89 against a decent SA bowling lineup. Courtesy of his knock, England posted 311/8. His knock was studded with nine fours. Stokes returned to take two stunning catches and also cleaned up the tail. He finished with bowling figures of 2/12 from 2.5 overs.

A crucial knock against India in the 2019 World Cup

India won all of their group-stage clashes except the one against England in the 2019 ODI World Cup. England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 337/7 with Jonny Bairstow slamming a ton. Stokes played his part with a breezy 54-ball 79, where he smashed three sixes and six boundaries. England won that match by 31 runs as they restricted India to 306/5.

A knock for the ages!

Stokes came out to bat when England were 86/4 and were chasing 242 to lift the 2019 WC. The grandeur of the occasion was pulsating but the 32-year-old was calm as he slammed an 84*-run knock though he couldn't see England through the line in his first attempt. However, he scored eight of England's 15 runs in the Super Over, as they eventually won.

89* versus SL in the 2019 World Cup

Sri Lanka beat England in the league stage of the 2019 World Cup. SL posted 232/9 in 50 overs, riding on Angelo Mathews's 85*. Mark Wood (3/40) was exceptional for England. In response, England were bundled out for just 212. However, it was Joe Root (57) and Stokes who stood out. He hammered an unbeaten 82, smashing seven fours and four sixes.

Stokes has featured in one ICC World Cup

Stokes has played just one ICC World Cup to date. He was dropped for the 2015 edition. In the 2019 event, Stokes scored 465 runs from 11 matches at an average of 66.42. He smashed five fifties and struck at 93.38.

