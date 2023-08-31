England's Dawid Malan completes 400 T20I runs against New Zealand

Written by Parth Dhall August 31, 2023 | 02:58 am 2 min read

Dawid Malan smashed a 42-ball 54 (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

England thrashed New Zealand in the 1st T20I at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Top-order batter Dawid Malan starred in England's run-chase with a match-winning half-century. The left-handed batter slammed a 42-ball 54, sharing partnerships with Will Jacks and Harry Brook. After Malan's departure, Brook helped the hosts chase down 140 in just 14 overs. The former also completed 400 T20I runs against New Zealand.

A pivotal half-century from Malan

Malan was the top-scorer for England in the run-chase. His 42-ball 54, a knock laced with five fours and two sixes, handed England a one-sided win in the contest. The left-handed batter shared pivotal stands with Jacks and Brook to fuel England's chase. Malan now has 16 half-centuries in the shortest format. Notably, his only T20I ton also came against New Zealand.

Malan averages 59.71 against NZ

Malan has completed 400 runs against New Zealand in T20I cricket. He has touched the 400-run mark against only the Kiwis in this format. Notably, Malan has an average of 59.71 while facing the Black Caps.

Malan gets past 1,850 T20I runs

Over the years, Malan has cemented his spot in England's T20I side. He has scored 1,864 runs from 59 T20Is at an average of 38.04 so far. He has an impressive strike rate of 133.90. Notably, Malan has scored over 1,000 of these runs overseas.

Here's the summary of 1st T20I

England reduced the Kiwis to 35/3 inside the Powerplay after inviting them to bat. Finn Allen (21) and Glenn Phillips (41) emerged as the only Kiwi batters to score over 20 runs. NZ crawled their way to 139/9 (20 overs). Although England's Jonny Bairstow departed early, Jacks and Malan made the run-chase one-sided. Brook and Liam Livingstone took England to a seven-wicket win.

