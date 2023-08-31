Inter Milan sign Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard: Decoding his stats

Sports

Inter Milan sign Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 31, 2023 | 02:43 am 2 min read

Pavard won four consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich (Photo credit: X/@Inter_en)

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has joined Inter Milan for €30m plus €2m in add-ons. The Frenchman will provide Simone Inzaghi with great stability and versatility in his backline. Manchester United were also interested in the French defender but being unable to offload Harry Maguire, things didn't materialize. Pavard wanted a new challenge this summer and Inter jumped in. Here we decode his stats.

A look at his career stats

Pavard started his career at Lille and featured in 20 matches for their age group and junior teams. Later he played 25 games for the Lille first team across two seasons before moving to Stuttgart. At Stuttgart, he made 88 appearances across three seasons (one season in 2. Bundesliga). In 2019, he joined Bayern and represented them in 163 matches, scoring 12 times.

Breaking down Pavard's numbers in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season

The 27-year-old right-back featured in 30 Bundesliga matches last season. He scored four goals, provided an assist and created 19 chances. Pavard was responsible for nine clean sheets as he made 70 tackles, and won 64 aerial duels and 87 ground duels. As per Opta, he completed 2,006 out of 2,232 passes clocking 89.87% passing accuracy. He amassed 44 interceptions and 16 blocks.

A look at his stats for Bayern

Overall, Pavard played 163 matches for the Bavarians and scored 12 goals. He amassed 111 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, scoring eight goals. The 27-year-old has played in 11 DFB-Pokal clashes. He also featured in 32 UEFA Champions League matches, finding the net twice. He played in four matches of the DFL Supercup and two matches in the Club World Cup.

Pavard has won many accolades

The Frenchman opened his account at Stuttgart with the 2. Bundesliga title in the 2016-17 season. Then he joined Bayern and won consecutive four Bundesliga titles (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23). He also clinched the DFB-Pokal in the 2019-20 season while winning the Supercup thrice in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Pavard bagged the Champions League (2019-20), UEFA Supercup (2020) and FIFA Club World Cup (2020).

49 caps for France

Pavard has been a mainstay for France in recent years as Didier Deschamps likes the relentless work ethic and defensive stability he brings to his backline. Overall, he has featured in 49 matches scoring thrice for Les Blues. He made his international debut against Wales in November 2017 and scored his first goal against Argentina. Pavard won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline