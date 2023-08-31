Tanveer Sangha takes four-wicket haul on international debut: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 31, 2023 | 02:33 am 2 min read

Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha starred for Australia in the 1st T20I against South Africa in Durban. He took four wickets on his international debut as Australia, who smashed 226/6, beat the Proteas by 111 runs. Sangha was rushed into the Australian XI after spinner Adam Zampa withdrew due to illness. Sangha was one of Australia's four debutants, joining Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, and Spencer Johnson.

A four-fer to remember!

Debutant Sangha was the pick of Australia's bowlers in the match. The talented leg-spinner took a four-wicket haul in his maiden outing in international cricket. He conceded 31 runs in four overs. Sangha took his maiden international wicket in the form of South African skipper Aiden Markram. The former then dismissed Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen to complete his four-wicket haul.

How did the 1st T20I pan out?

Despite losing Travis Head early, Australia touched the 70-run mark in the sixth over after being put to bat. Although the Aussies were reduced to 77/4(6.6), Mitchell Marsh and Tim David shared a 97-run stand. Aaron Hardie slammed a 14-ball 23 as Australia managed 226/6. For SA (115/10), only Reeza Hendricks, van der Dussen, and Jansen scored in double figures. Sangha took four wickets.

Sangha made history in 2021

Although Sangha played his maiden T20I tonight, this was not his first call-up to the squad. In 2021, he got into the side for the T20I series against New Zealand. Tanveer made headlines in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 for Sydney Thunder. Tanveer, the son of Punjabi immigrant farmers, became the second person of Indian origin to make it to the Australia squad.

Sangha's parents moved to Sydney in 1997

According to a report in The Times of India, Sangha's parents moved to Sydney from Punjab's Jalandhar in 1997. The former was born on November 26, 2001. His father, Joga Singh Sangha, was a farmer in Punjab. He moved to Australia on a student visa. Tanveer's father told TOI that his son is a natural sportsperson.

Sangha has over 40 T20 wickets

Sangha made his T20 debut during the 2020/21 BBL season. He took two wickets on his debut for Thunder against Melbourne Stars. The budding leg-spinner owns 37 wickets from 27 BBL matches at an average of 17.89. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul. As far as his T20 career is concerned, Sangha now has 46 wickets in 32 matches at under 20.

