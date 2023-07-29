Ashes 2023, Jonny Bairstow hammers his 26th Test fifty: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 29, 2023 | 11:07 pm 2 min read

Bairstow smoked his third fifty of the 2023 Ashes (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Jonny Bairstow was at his aggressive best against Australia on day three of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Bairstow brought up his 26th Test half-century and sixth against Australia in this format. The England wicket-keeper slammed a 103-ball 78 which was laced with 11 boundaries. England were 375/5 when he reached the milestone. Here we decode his stats.

A game-changing knock from Bairstow's blade

When Bairstow came to the crease England were comfortably placed at 222/4 but had lost two quick wickets. The wicket-keeper batter stitched a 110-run stand with Joe Root, where he was the aggressor. The duo took England beyond the 300-run mark. Later, Bairstow added 28 more runs with Moeen Ali before perishing for 78. He eventually fell prey to Mitchell Starc.

A look at his Test numbers

Playing his 95th Test, Bairstow has compiled 5,804 runs at an average of 37.20. Besides 26 fifties, he has smashed 12 centuries in this format. Against Australia, he clocked 1,406 runs in 26 Test matches at 31.24. Bairstow has registered two centuries and six fifties against them in Test cricket. Meanwhile, at home, Bairstow has raced to 3,465 runs at 39.37 (50s: 20).

Third-highest runs by an English wicket-keeper in an Ashes series

Bairstow has amassed 322 runs in this Ashes series at an average of 40.25. He has smashed three fifties in this series. Only Alec Stewart (378 runs) in the 1993 Ashes and Alan Knott (364 runs) in the 1974-75 Ashes have scored more runs.

