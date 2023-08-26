Virat Kohli: Decoding his ODI stats as number four batter

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 26, 2023

Virat Kohli averages 55.21 at number four in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's preparations for the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup are certainly not ideal as two of their key middle-order batters, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, are returning from long-term injuries. Hence, the team's number-four batter for the global event is not yet certain. Meanwhile, former South African captain AB de Villiers believes Virat Kohli can ace the role. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Number four is a crucial spot in ODIs as the batter is required to adjust as per the situation. Kohli, who has piled up a ton of ODI runs at number three, has done well at four as well. His demotion can add stability to the middle order. De Villiers, who himself owns a prolific ODI record at number four, reckons the same.

What did de Villiers say?

De Villiers is well-versed with Kohli's prowess, having shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with him for over 10 Indian Premier League seasons. "We're still talking about who will be the No. 4 batter for India," the Proteas star said on his YouTube channel. "I've heard some rumors about Virat possibly taking up that position. I would be a big supporter of that."

Kohli is perfect for No. 4: de Villiers

De Villiers further stated that Kohli's ability to read the game makes him a 'perfect' number-four batter. "He can put the innings together, play any kind of role in that middle order," he said. The 39-year-old further highlighted that number three is Kohli's preferred spot in ODIs. However, he reckons the former Indian skipper must take the number-four role if the team requires it.

An average of 55.21 at number four

Kohli's record at number four in ODIs is certainly impressive. In 42 ODI innings at that position, he has scored 1,767 runs at 55.21. (SR: 90.66). Notably, Kohli was India's designated number-four batter in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He compiled 282 runs at 35.25 at the event (100: 1, 50: 1). The tally includes a match-winning 35 against Sri Lanka in the final.

Who can bat at number three if Kohli drops down?

Kohli's demotion in the batting order would allow Ishan Kishan to bat at number three. As India's batting line-up is studded with right-handers, the left-handed Kishan can add variety and firepower. Moreover, he can double up as a wicket-keeper if KL Rahul sustains an injury midway through the tournament. Kishan scored fiery fifties in his last three ODI innings while opening the batting.

Kohli's record at number three

Meanwhile, Kohli's numbers at the number-three position are nothing but astronomical. He has complied 10,777 runs at 60.20 at the position with his strike rate being 94.70. 39 of his 46 ODI tons have come at number three. The tally includes 55 fifties. Overall, Kohli is the fifth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket with 12,898 runs in 275 games at 57.32 (50s: 65).

