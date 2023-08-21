NZ's Benjamin Lister claims career-best T20I figures: Decoding his stats

Sports

NZ's Benjamin Lister claims career-best T20I figures: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 21, 2023 | 01:30 am 2 min read

Benjamin Lister has picked up 10 wickets in 10 T20Is for NZ

Benjamin Lister was New Zealand's most impressive bowler in the third T20I against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. Notably, he claimed 3/35 from his four overs, registering his career-best figures in the format. Courtesy of his bowling, NZ won the match by 32 runs after restricting UAE to only 134/7 as the Kiwis posted a total of 166/5. Here we decode his stats.

A match-winning spell from Lister

The pacer was given the new ball and he struck gold when he removed the UAE captain Muhammad Waseem in the second over. He then returned for his second spell in the slog overs, where, he dismissed Aayan Afzal Khan who was batting on 42. Khan spooned a catch to the mid-off fielder. He also removed Muhammad Farazuddin a couple of balls later.

A look at his T20I numbers

Still, early days for the 27-year-old pacer as he has raced to 10 wickets in as many T20I matches at an average of 30.60. As mentioned, this was his career-best bowling figures in this format. Lister's economy rate of 8.78 is on the higher side.

53 T20 wickets for Lister

Courtesy of his maiden T20I three-fer, Lister has raced to 53 T20 wickets in 51 matches with an average of 27.03. His economy rate in this format is well above eight (8.21). In the 2023 Super Smash, Lister amassed eight wickets in five matches at an average of 16.25 for the Auckland Aces. He had an economy rate of 7.64 in the tournament.

Share this timeline