La Liga 2023-24, Barcelona down Cadiz 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 21, 2023 | 01:26 am 2 min read

La Liga champions Barcelona overcame Cadiz 2-0 on matchday two of the 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

La Liga champions Barcelona overcame Cadiz 2-0 on matchday two of the 2023-24 season. Barca had to wait for a considerable amount of time before breaking the visitors. Pedri scored in the 84th minute before Ferran Torres scored in the 94th to seal a crucial win. On matchday one, Barca were held to a 0-0 draw by Getafe. Here are the stats.

A look at the match stats

Barca registered 23 attempts with 10 shots being on target. Cadiz were kept in check as Barca restricted them to one shot on target from 10 attempts. Barca dominated possession (76%), clocking 613 passes with a 91% pass accuracy. They also earned 10 corners.

Do you know?

As per Opta, Pedri has scored 10 goals in La Liga since the arrival of manager Xavi Hernández, seven of them with the score 0-0. In 111 matches across competitions, Pedri now has 17 goals, including 13 in La Liga.

Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Opta, Barcelona have won three successive matches against Cadiz, without having conceded a goal. Cadiz have not managed to win any of their last six La Liga matches away. Before this, they registered this unwanted record in March 2021.

How did the match pan out?

Barca dominated the show throughout the match but had to dig deep to break down the visitors. Cadiz kept themselves in the game with goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma making some big saves. IIkay Gundogan showed his magic with a through ball to cut open Cadiz's defense as Pedri scored the opener. Robert Lewandowski's flick-on then set up for Torres for the second goal.

