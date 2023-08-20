NZ outclass UAE in 3rd T20I, wrap-up series: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 20, 2023 | 11:19 pm 3 min read

New Zealand seal the three match T20I series against UAE 2-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmiratesCricket)

New Zealand beat the United Arab Emirates in the third T20I in Dubai to seal the three-match series. The Kiwis managed to post a challenging total of 166/5 in their 20 overs before they restricted the hosts to 134/7 to win by 32 runs. Will Young and Mark Chapman slammed fifties before NZ bowled brilliantly to win the match. Here are the key stats.

A second T20I fifty for Young

Young played a very sensible knock coming at a very crucial stage as NZ were 35/2 in five overs. He and Chapman steadied the ship and added 84 runs to take the total beyond the hundred-run mark. Young's 46-ball 56 gave the Kiwis the momentum they needed to reach 166/5. He scored his second fifty, amassing 260 runs in 14 T20Is at 20.

Consecutive fifties for Chapman

Chapman continued his exceptional form with another T20I fifty. Chapman has now registered his seventh half-century in this format. He played the role of aggressor in the 84-run partnership with Young as his 32-ball 51 helped the Kiwis score some quick runs. However, he was dismissed at the wrong time. The southpaw has amassed 1,255 runs in 55 T20Is at 30.60.

Siddique was UAE's standout bowler

UAE speedster Junaid Siddique was the star for the hosts as he scalped 3/26 from his four overs. He dismissed Tim Seifert in his first over and then returned to outwit the likes of Young and Chapman, just when they were starting to accelerate. Siddique has raced to 41 wickets in 33 matches at 22 and is UAE's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Lister registers career-best T20I figures

Benjamin Lister was the best bowler for the visitors with three scalps. He scalped 3/35, registering his career-best bowling figures in T20Is. The 27-year-old removed the UAE captain Muhammad Waseem early on. He then returned to dismiss Aayan Afzal Khan and Muhammad Farazuddin in a couple of deliveries in the 19th over. Lister has scalped 10 wickets in 10 T20Is at 30.60.

A decent debut for Ashok

Leg spinner Adithya Ashok made his T20I debut for NZ and did reasonably well. The 20-year-old was disciplined with his line and length and also got his first dismissal when he outfoxed Asif Khan with his flight. He finished with 1/28 from his four overs.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, NZ were off to a scrappy start as they lost Chad Bowes and Seifert inside the powerplay overs. An 84-run partnership between Young and Chapman helped them reach 166/5. In reply, UAE never really got going as they were reduced to 53/5 in 8.5 overs. However, a 68-run partnership between Khan and Basil Hameed steadied the ship but it wasn't enough.

