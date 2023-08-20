UAE vs NZ: Mark Chapman hammers consecutive T20I fifties

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 20, 2023 | 10:40 pm 2 min read

Chapman slammed his seventh T20I fifty (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Mark Chapman continued his exceptional form as he slammed yet another fifty against the United Arab Emirates in the third T20I in Dubai. The 29-year-old registered his seventh T20I fifty as he hammered a 51-run knock from only 32 deliveries. Chapman's knock was studded with five fours and two maximums. His knock helped New Zealand reach a challenging total of 166/5. Here's more.

A breezy hand from Chapman

The 29-year-old was once again in the middle after NZ lost Chad Bowes and Tim Seifert within the powerplay overs. He stitched an 84-run partnership with Will Young which helped the Kiwis gain some momentum. Chapman played his shots while Young kept rotating the strike. They registered their fifties and laid the platform to unleash but were soon dismissed. Junaid Siddique claimed Chapman's wicket.

A look at his T20I numbers

The southpaw has amassed 1,255 runs in 55 T20Is at an average of 30.60. Besides slamming seven fifties, his tally also includes a solitary hundred. Chapman owns a strike rate of 131.82 and plays well on slow pitches. For NZ, he has scored 863 runs in 36 T20Is at 35.95. He made a switch to NZ from Hong Kong in 2016.

Summary of the NZ innings

UAE invited NZ to bat first and the visitors once again were off to a shaky start. They lost Bowes and Seifert inside the powerplay overs before Young and Chapman added an 84-run crucial partnership, taking the total beyond the 100-run mark. Both batters perished soon after as Mitchell Santner added the finishing touches to help NZ reach 166/5. Siddique finished with 3/26.

