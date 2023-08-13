Premier League 2023-24, Brentford hold Tottenham 2-2: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Brentford hold Tottenham 2-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 13, 2023

Emerson Royal leveled the scores for Spurs (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur played out an interesting 2-2 draw on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. Christian Romero handed Spurs a 1-0 lead before Bryan Mbeumo scored a penalty. Brentford went 2-1 up when Yoane Wissa's shot took a deflection. Emerson Royal's rocket saw Spurs level at first half extra-time. Here are the key stats.

Here are the match stats

Spurs clocked 18 attempts with six shots being on target. Brentford managed 11 shots with six of them on target. In terms of possession, Spurs dominated the show with 70% and clocking 706 passes with an 89% accuracy. The visitors gained six corners.

James Maddison makes his presence felt

Tottenham's new signing James Maddison made his presence felt with two assists. Maddison, who joined from Leicester City, now has 34 assists in the Premier League from 164 games. Since the start of 2021-22, Maddison has contributed 19 assists (fourth-highest) in the Premier League.

Key team records for Brentford and Spurs

As per Opta, Brentford have won just two of their last 11 league meetings against Tottenham (D5 L4). Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 London derby league matches (W5 D5). Spurs have lost just one of their last eight opening matches in the Premier League. Meanwhile, they are unbeaten in their last four away opening games (W2 D2).

Yves Bissouma dominates the show

As per Squawka, Yves Bissouma clocked the most touches (136), most passes (112), most duels won (11), most take-ons completed (7), and a 92% pass accuracy. He made 15 final third entries, two interceptions, and two clearances.

How did the match pan out?

Romero opened the scoring with a guided header from Maddison's fierce free-kick before the Argentine was replaced as a precaution after appearing to complain of a knock to the head. The Bees won a spot-kick when Son Heung-min brought down Mathias Jensen as Mbuemo converted. Rico Henry made a blistering surge down the left-hand side before providing a cutback to Wissa. Royal equalized thereafter.

