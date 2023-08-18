Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc ruled out of South Africa tour

Sports

Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc ruled out of South Africa tour

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 18, 2023 | 01:48 pm 3 min read

Smith is nursing a tendon injury to his left wrist (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team Australia, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa due to fitness issues. While Smith is nursing a tendon injury to his left wrist, Starc was said to be experiencing "groin soreness." Mitchell Marsh will now lead both ODI and T20I teams on the SA tour. Here is more.

Smith likely to stay out of action for four weeks

Smith, who was set to open for Australia in the T20I series, is likely to be sidelined for up to another four weeks. It is unclear how long Smith has been battling the injury. As per cricket.com.au, the star batter was seen getting treatment in the nets ahead of the fourth Ashes Test. He might also miss the three-ODI series in India in September.

Why does this story matter?

The SA tour, which gets underway on August 30, comprises of three T20Is and five ODIs. In the absence of injured Pat Cummins, Smith was expected to lead the ODI team. The responsibility will now go to Marsh. Fortunately for Australia, both Smith and Starc are expected to be fully fit for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October-November.

Starc experiencing groin soreness

Starc was experiencing "groin soreness" after returning from England last month where he played the ICC World Test Championship final against India and four of the five Ashes Tests. Notably, Starc was only a part of the ODI squad for the SA series. The Australian selectors and team management would not like to risk his fitness in a WC year.

Here are the changes

All-rounder Ashton Agar has replaced Smith for the T20I series. Marnus Labuschagne has been handed a reprieve for the ODI leg and the young batter would be raring to shine. Notably, he was a notable omission from Australia's provisional squad for the WC. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Spencer Johnson has replaced Starc in the ODI team. He is also a part of the T20I squad.

Starc and Smith's sensational ODI numbers

Both Smith and Starc have been integral members of Australia's ODI XI in the last decade or so. Smith has played 142 matches, scoring 4,939 runs at 44.39. He is 61 shy of the 5,000-run mark. The tally includes 10 tons and 29 fifties. Starc has raced to 219 wickets in just 110 ODIs at 22.1. He owns nine fifers in the format.

Australia's ODI squad

Australia's ODI squad for SA tour: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20I squad

Australia's T20I squad for SA tour: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

Share this timeline