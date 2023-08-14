NZ's Blair Tickner withdraws from UAE T20Is: Details here

Sports

NZ's Blair Tickner withdraws from UAE T20Is: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 14, 2023 | 10:08 am 2 min read

Jacob Duffy replaces Tickner in the squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pacer Blair Tickner has pulled out from New Zealand's upcoming T20I tour of the United Arab Emirates. The three-match series will get underway on August 17. The fast bowler withdrew to be at home with his wife and new-born daughter. Jacob Duffy has been named his replacement. Notably, NZ will miss several prominent players for the upcoming series. Here are further details.

Gary Stead offers support to Tickner

NZ's head coach Gary Stead supported Tickner's decision to be at home following the birth of his daughter last week. "We're a family environment and after speaking with Blair we fully support him being at home with Sarah and young Florence," he stated in a statement. "The birth of a child is a special time and we're glad to be able to support Blair."

How Tickner has fared in T20Is?

Tickner, who made his T20I debut in February 2019, has emerged as a regular in NZ's white-ball teams in recent times. In 18 T20Is so far, the 29-year-old has returned with 19 wickets at an economy rate of 9.43. The tally includes a four-fer as well. He has returned with four wickets in as many T20I outings in 2023 though his economy reads 11.49.

Stead backs Duffy to do well

Meanwhile, Stead has backed Duffy to fill Tickner's shoes. "Jacob's been part of many BLACKCAPS squads in the past and has always acquitted himself well at international level. "He's got good skills and experience and we look forward to welcoming him into our squad in Dubai." Duffy owns 10 wickets in as many T20Is at an economy of 7.43.

New Zealand's revised squad for UAE T20Is

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (captain), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young

Share this timeline