ICC Cricket World Cup: India's options for number four slot

Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup: India's options for number four slot

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 11, 2023 | 09:57 am 3 min read

Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering from an injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are the hosts of the much-awaited 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be played in October-November. While the Men in Blue would be determined to taste glory at home, their preparations are not ideal. The team is yet to identify their number-four batter for the showpiece tournament. Notably, multiple Indian batters are currently recovering from injuries. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Number four is a crucial spot in ODIs as the batter needs to play the anchor role if multiple wickets fall early. However, if the top-order batters provide a solid start, he would be required to carry forward the momentum and score at a brisk rate. The Asia Cup and the home series against Australia are India's only ODI assignments ahead of the CWC.

Shreyas Iyer's fitness a massive concern

Shreyas Iyer seemed to have ended the number-four debate with a series of consistent performances. The batter, however, sustained a back injury earlier this year and has not played a professional game since March. He is racing against time to get fit for the WC. Across 20 ODI innings at number four, his average and strike rate read 47.35 and 94.37, respectively.

KL Rahul is injured as well

Like Iyer, KL Rahul also underwent a surgery earlier this year and is short of match practice. However, if the wicketkeeper-batter regains fitness, he becomes a top contender to get the crucial position. At number four and five combined, he has scored 983 ODI runs at 49.15 (SR: 94.06). Not to forget, he can also serve as a wicket-keeper.

Are Iyer and Rahul automatic picks after return?

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has made it crystal clear that neither Iyer nor Rahul are automatic inclusions in the WC XI post their comebacks. "Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather," he said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai. "Nobody is an automatic choice - they all have to fight for the spot."

Kishan, SKY's poor returns in the middle order

While Ishan Kishan has been sensational as an opener in ODIs, he has managed just 106 runs in six games at number four with his strike rate being 67.08. His Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav is yet to crake the code in ODIs though his T20I stats are jaw-dropping. SKY's ODI average after 24 innings reads a paltry 24.33.

Sanju Samson has done well in limited chances

Sanju Samson has done exceptionally well in the limited chances he has received in ODIs. After 13 games, he has an ODI average and strike rate of 55.71 and 104, respectively. Moreover, he can keep the wickets as well. However, the team management has not given him regular chances in the ODI set-up. He might not even be picked for the Asia Cup.

Tilak Varma can emerge as a dark horse

20-year-old Tilak Varma has showcased the skills required to excel at the highest level in his brief career. After impressive outings in the 2022 and 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), the southpaw scored 39, 51, and 49* in his first three international outings (all T20Is). Varma, who owns a List A average of 56.18, has the ability to bat as per the situation.

Can Kohli drop down to number four?

There can be a prospect of Virat Kohli, who has been a run machine at number three in ODIs, dropping down to number four, allowing Kishan to bat at three. In 42 ODI innings at number four, he has scored 1,767 runs at 55.21 (SR: 90.66). Though the prospect is unlikely, Kohli's presence at number four could add the required balance to the line-up.

Poll Should Tilak Varma be picked in India's Asia Cup squad?

Share this timeline