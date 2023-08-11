Steve Smith determined to shine as opener in T20Is: Stats

Sports

Steve Smith determined to shine as opener in T20Is: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 11, 2023 | 03:57 pm 2 min read

Smith will open the innings in South Africa T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith is keen to revive his T20I career following his inclusion in Australia's squad for the three-match away T20I series against South Africa, starting August 30. Chief selector George Bailey stated that the veteran batter will open the innings and Smith is raring to grab the opportunity with both hands. He spoke about the prospect of batting in the top order. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Smith has been the backbone of Australia's batting line-up in ODIs and Tests. However, his numbers in the T20I format have been below par. Owing to the same, he played just one game in the last year's ICC T20 World Cup. With the next T20 WC taking place in June next year, the right-handed batter is determined to grab the opening spot.

Successive BBL tons lifted his stocks in T20 cricket

Smith's stocks in T20 cricket went up after he smoked successive tons for Sydney Sixers in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL). He finished the season with 346 runs in just five games at an exceptional average of 86.5. His strike rate of 174.74 was the highest for any batter in the season. Notably, Smith opened the innings in all five games.

Smith keen to make a mark

Smith is determined to replicate his BBL heroics in Australian colors. "It's the place (opening slot) you want to bat, probably, in T20 cricket or white-ball cricket altogether," Smith told SEN 1170's The Run Home. "I'm getting the opportunity and hopefully, I can take it with both hands," the 34-year-old further added. Smith is likely to open alongside Travis Head in the upcoming series.

Here are his overall stats as opener

Meanwhile, Smith has so far opened just 10 times in T20 cricket. He returned with 512 runs in these games at 56.88 with his strike rate being a staggering 161. Overall in T20 cricket, the batter has hammered 5,150 runs in 240 games at a strike rate of 127.60. The tally includes three tons and 22 fifties with 125* being his highest score.

His numbers in T20I cricket

Overall, Smith has mustered 1,008 runs in 63 T20Is for Australia at an average of 25.2. His strike rate in the format reads 125.21. He has plundered four half-centuries with the best of 90. Since his 80*-run knock versus Pakistan in November 2019, Smith has failed to smash a single fifty. Since 2020. He has managed just 431 T20I runs at 22.68 since 2020.

Share this timeline