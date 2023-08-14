James Bracey slams 224* in List A cricket: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 14, 2023 | 11:50 am 2 min read

Bracey has played two Tests for England

England's James Bracey has become the latest batter to score a double-hundred in List A cricket. The Gloucestershire captain accomplished the milestone against Somerset in the ongoing One-Day Cup. He scored an unbeaten 224 off 151 balls, helping his side secure a 198-run triumph. The opener's stellar knock was laced with 30 boundaries and five maximums. Here we present his List A stats.

Maiden List A double-hundred for Bracey

Batting first in Bristol, Gloucestershire were off to a flier as openers Bracey and Chris Dent (65) added 105 runs inside 14 overs. While the former was watchful early on, he shifted gears after settling his feet. He received brilliant support from Ollie Price (77), Harry Tector (37), and Graeme van Buuren (35*) as the scoring rate constantly went up. Bracey walked back unbeaten.

Third-highest individual List A score in England.

This was the second double-hundred of the ongoing competition. Northamptonshire's Prithvi Shaw smoked 244 against Somerset earlier this week. Meanwhile, Bracey smoked the third-highest individual List A score on English soil. Besides Shaw, he is behind Ali Brown's 268 for Surrey in 2002. Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter racked up the 11th-highest individual score in the format.

Seventh-highest team score in List A cricket

Bracey's brilliance powered Gloucestershire to 454/3, the fourth-highest List A team total on English soil. They trail England (498/4 and 481/6) and Surrey (496/4). Gloucestershire's total stands seventh in the overall list. Gloucestershire - who scored 82 runs in the last four overs - crossed the 400-run mark only for the second time in the format, having posted 401/7 against Buckinghamshire in 2003.

Here are Bracey's List A numbers

Bracey, who has managed just eight runs in two Test appearances for England in 2021, smoked his third century in List A cricket. The tally includes six fifties as well. The 26-year-old has now raced to 1,220 runs in 27 games at 50.83 with his strike rate being 108.63. 16, 14, 1, and 23 read his previous scores in the ongoing season.

