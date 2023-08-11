Should Tilak Varma get an ODI call-up? Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 11, 2023

Tilak Varma averages over 56 in List A cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's preparations for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at home have been dented by injuries to multiple batters. The showpiece event will take place in October-November. While Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the tournament, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are racing against time to get fit. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has emerged as a dark horse to get the WC ticket.

Why does this story matter?

Both Rahul and Iyer underwent surgeries earlier this year and are short of match practice. Hence, India are grooming their back-ups for the showpiece event. Meanwhile, Tilak made his international debut in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. He impressed several fans and experts with timely knocks in the first three games. Hence, many back him to get a WC ticket.

His run in the WI T20I series

Tilak was India's best batter in the series opener. He was the only Indian batter to score over 30 (39) as the visitors lost by four runs. In the 2nd T20I, he smoked a brilliant 51 which went in vain. The left-hander scored his maiden T20I half-century after India were reduced to 18/2. Tilak's 49* guided India to a win in the 3rd T20I.

Tilak's IPL exploits

Tilak emerged as one of the brightest talents in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He made his blade talk against several world-class bowlers. Tilak, a part of India's 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction. He smashed 393 runs at 36.09 that year and followed it up with 343 runs at 42.87 in 2023.

His impressive List A numbers

The 20-year-old has made a sensational start to his List A career as well. He has returned with 1,236 runs at 56.18 in 25 games with his strike rate being 101.64. The tally includes five tons and as many fifties. Tilak hammered 402 runs at 80.40 for Hyderabad in the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Moreover, his strike rate in the season was 118.23.

Ashwin backs Tilak to play ODIs

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is among many who want Tilak's inclusion in the ODI team. "The exciting part about Tilak is that he is a left-hander and Team India is lacking left-handers," he said on his YouTube channel. "He has at least made everyone notice him. He is surely in the contingency plan."

