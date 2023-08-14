Prithvi Shaw hammers 10th List A century, completes 3,000 runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 14, 2023 | 10:48 am 2 min read

Shaw owns the fourth-highest average in List A cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Extending his sensational run in the ongoing One-Day Cup, Prithvi Shaw smoked a brilliant 125* for Northamptonshire in the game against Durham. Shaw, who smoked a record-breaking 244 in his preceding outing, seems keen to make the most of his purple patch. This was his 10th century in List A cricket as the Northants won by six wickets. Here are his stats.

Another power-packed knock from Shaw

Chasing 199, Northamptonshire were off to a flier as Shaw was in some mood. Though he did not get much support from the other end, the Indian opener scored runs for fun. He reached his century off just 68 balls. Shaw returned unbeaten on 125 off 76 balls, smoking 15 boundaries and seven sixes. He powered Northamptonshire over the line in just 25.4 overs.

Most runs in the season

During the course of his knock, Shaw became the first batter to complete 400 runs this season. He has now raced to 429 runs in four games at a tremendous average of 143. Shaw became the second batter after compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara to slam two centuries this season. Shaw's strike rate of 152.66 is the highest among batters with at least 70 runs.

3,000 List A runs up for Shaw

Shaw, who led India to the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup title, has now completed 3,000 List A runs. In 57 appearances in the format, Shaw has now raced to 3,056 runs at 57.66. He now has 10 centuries and 11 fifties. Notably, his strike rate reads an astonishing 126.69. Shaw has also played six ODIs for India, scoring 189 runs at 31.50.

Third-highest average among Indians in List A cricket

Shaw's List A average of 57.66 is the third-highest for an Indian (Minimum: 2,000 runs). He is only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad (60.32) and Pujara (58.15) in this regard. Shaw stands fourth in the overall list. Michael Bevan (57.86) is the only other batter ahead of Shaw. The young Indian opener owns the highest strike rate among the aforementioned players (126.69).

