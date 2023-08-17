Andrew Balbirnie to become second Irishman to 2,000 T20I runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 17, 2023

Balbirnie's average in the format is just over 23 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Andrew Balbirnie is set to become the second Ireland batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs. The right-handed batter needs just 35 runs in the upcoming three-T20I series against India to get the feat, starting August 18. Overall, he can become the 24th batter to get to the mark. Only current skipper Paul Stirling (3,397) has crossed the 2,000-run mark among Ireland players.

Here are his T20I stats

Balbirnie made his T20I debut versus Scotland back in 2015. He has since featured in 93 games as his average in the format is just over 23. His strike rate in this regard reads 124.68. The tally includes nine half-centuries with his highest score being 83. Besides Stirling, Balbirnie (1,965) is only behind Kevin O'Brien (1,973) among Ireland batters in terms of T20I runs.

His run as captain

Balbirnie stepped down as Ireland's white-ball captain following his side's failure at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers last month. He led the Irish side in 52 T20Is, scoring 1,067 runs at an average and strike rate of 21.34 and 119.35, respectively. The 32-year-old scored four half-centuries as the T20I skipper with 75* being his highest score.

Here are his overall numbers

Balbirnie made his maiden T20 appearance back in May 2014 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. He has since clobbered 3,280 runs in 147 games at an average of 24.84. His strike rate in the format reads an impressive 128.67. He has scored 17 fifties in the format with his highest score reading 99*.

