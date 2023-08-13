Will Ben Stokes return to ODI cricket? Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 13, 2023 | 11:27 am 3 min read

Ben Stokes announced his ODI retirement last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's white-ball head coach Matthew Mott has revealed that Ben Stokes will be asked to reconsider his ODI retirement for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. He disclosed that white-ball skipper Jos Buttler will communicate with Stokes in this regard. Mott even stated that the team management is fine with Stokes playing as a pure batter. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes called time on his ODI career last year as playing all three formats was "unsustainable" for him. The all-rounder featured in a handful of ODIs since the 2019 WC. In the summer of 2021, Stokes took a break from cricket to focus on his mental health. He had stated his body was "letting him down". The England Test captaincy has increased his responsibilities.

What did Mott say?

"Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben's pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he's keen," Mott told Mail Sport. "I've always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field," he added. "Watching him throughout the whole Ashes, he had such a great presence."

Stokes's knee issues

Stokes had knee issues right from the start of his career. His troubles reignited during the Test series in New Zealand earlier this year. Owing to the same, he missed a major part of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While he was sensational with the bat in Ashes 2023, which concluded last month, he did not bowl in three of the five Tests.

What did Stokes say on his ODI return?

Following Ashes 2023, Stokes was asked whether he was considering a U-turn on his ODI retirement. "I'm retired," he reiterated, as quoted by the ICC. To get rid of his knee issues, the all-rounder is also considering a knee surgery. Incidentally, Stokes convinced Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023. England would be hoping Stokes also does something similar.

How did he fare in ODIs?

Stokes made his ODI debut in August 2011 against Ireland in Dublin. In a career that spanned over a decade, the stylish all-rounder went on to feature in 105 ODIs. He slammed 2,924 runs at a decent average of 38.98. The tally includes three tons and 21 half-centuries. Stokes also has 74 ODI wickets to his name (one five-wicket haul).

Stokes shone in the 2019 WC final

Stokes was the chief architect of England's historic World Cup win in 2019. He slammed an unbeaten 84 in a crucial run-chase against New Zealand in the final. Later, he was pivotal for England in what turned out to be a Super Over for the ages. Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning hand.

World Cup: Stokes averages 51 in India (ODIs)

The 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup will be held in India. Stokes, who starred in England's 2019 win, could play a pivotal role if he takes a U-turn on ODI retirement. Notably, the all-rounder averages 51.00 with the bat in six ODIs in the nation. Stokes owns a strike rate of 138.58 in India. He has also taken nine ODI wickets in the country.

