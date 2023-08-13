CPL introduces red card-like rule for slow over-rates: Key details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 13, 2023 | 10:53 am 2 min read

The men's CPL 2023 will get underway on August 17 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Teams and players in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League - men's and women's - will face severe penalties for slow over rates. The league announced the same on Saturday (August 12). The repercussions include the removal of a player if the fielding side is behind the scheduled time before the 20th over. A red card-like system has also been introduced for the same.

CPL's tournament operations director addresses the issue

Michael Hall, the CPL's tournament operations director, in an official statement, addressed the need for adhering time in T20 games. "Our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend," he said. "Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary."

The slow over-rate penalties (1/2)

An additional player will enter the 30-yard circle if a side is behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over. Five players will be inside the circle in this case. Two additional players will be in the circle if a team is behind the required rate before the 19th over. Six players will be inside the circle.

The slow over-rate penalties (2/2)

The fielding side will lose a player if a team is behind the required over rate before the final over. The fielding skipper will select the outgoing player (six fielders inside the circle). The batting team can also face repercussions. After a first and final warning from the umpires, the batting team will be punished with a five-run penalty for each time-wasting instance.

Here are the timings

The 85-minutes-per-innings rule "will be monitored more closely" in CPL 2023. The 17th over of the innings must be completed by 72 minutes and 15 seconds, the 18th by 76 minutes and 30 seconds, and the 19th by 80 minutes and 45 minutes. While the third umpire will monitor the timings, the on-field officials will inform the fielding captain about the over rate.

Dispensations for injuries

The CPL statement also stated: "Dispensations will be given for injuries, DRS and time-wasting by the batting side where appropriate." Meanwhile, the spectators and TV audience will get to know about the over rate through graphics on the screen. While the men's CPL 2023 starts on August 17, the women's tournament will get underway on August 31.

