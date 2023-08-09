Top contenders to replace David Warner in Tests for Australia

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 09, 2023 | 07:17 pm 2 min read

David Warner is set to retire from the longest format of the game post the home series against Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

David Warner is set to retire from the longest format of the game post the home series against Pakistan in January 2024. However, it is not yet clear if he would feature in all three Tests in the series. Warner hasn't been in the best of touches in Tests and Australia are already planning on players who can be his replacement. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Warner revealed his retirement plans from Tests ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval versus India. The left-handed dasher planned to draw curtains on his 12-year-long Test career at his home in Sydney next year in January. His form has been a primary talking point in recent times. But the management decided to stick with him.

Warner's performance in Ashes 2023

In Ashes 2023, Warner played all five matches, scoring 285 runs at 28.50. He managed two fifties across 10 innings. Warner's scores in the series read 9, 36, 66, 25, 4, 1, 32, 28, 24, and 60. In seven of the 10 innings, Warner got starts but failed to make it into big scores. Meanwhile, his opening partner Usman Khawaja scored 496 runs.

Warner's record in Tests

Warner has played 109 Tests, scoring 8,487 runs at 44.43. His tally includes 25 tons and 36 fifties. He is the seventh-highest scorer for the Aussies. In 55 home matches, Warner has managed 5,139 runs at 58.39. In 51 away games (home of opposition), Warner has scored 3,065 runs at 31.59. In three matches (neutral venues), Warner has 283 runs at 47.16.

Warner averages 26.74 since 2022

As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has amassed 936 runs across 36 innings at an average of 26.74. In this period, he has one double-ton and four fifties. He has also registered three ducks.

Contenders to replace Warner

As per Cricbuzz, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw, and Marcus Harris are the three leading contenders to replace Warner in the Australian Test side, admitted Australia A's head coach Adam Voges. Bancroft has been chosen to play for Australia A in the two four-day games against New Zealand A. Meanwhile, both Harris and Renshaw were a part of The Ashes but didn't feature.

Numbers of the three contenders

10 matches for Australia, Bancroft has 446 runs at 26.23. He last played versus England at Lord's in August 2019. Renshaw has 645 runs for Australia in 14 matches at 29.31. His last outing was versus India in Delhi, in February 2023. Meanwhile, Harris has 607 runs in 14 matches at 25.29. He last played for Australia against England in January 2022.

