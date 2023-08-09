Pakistan announce squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan ODIs: Details here

Sports

Pakistan announce squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan ODIs: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 06:42 pm 3 min read

Pakistan announced an 18-member squad for their ODI series against Afghanistan and the impending Asia Cup, starting this month. The Babar Azam-led side sees the exclusion of batter Shan Masood, who was appointed the ODI vice-captain in January this year. Meanwhile, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been recalled to the side after over two years. The newly-appointed chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq picked the side on Wednesday.

A look at Pakistan's ODI squad

Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Masood averages just 18 in ODIs

After a poor run, Masood has fallen out of favor with the selectors. He was appointed Pakistan's ODI vice-captain in January this year. The left-handed batter has racked up just 163 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 18.11 as of now. The tally includes a solitary half-century. However, Inzamam indicated that Shan is still in the group of 20-21 players.

Faheem returns to ODI cricket

Faheem returns to the ODI setup after a couple of years. His last ODI appearance was in July 2021, in England. The bowling all-rounder has been in the Test and T20I circuits for Pakistan of late. In the ACC Men's Emerging Cup final in Colombo, Faheem struck a match-winning 71-ball 108 as Pakistan A beat India A.

The reason to recall Faheem Ashraf

"Preference has been given to Faheem Ashraf, since the squad doesn't have another all-rounder," Inzamam, the former Pakistan captain, said at a press conference while announcing the squad. He added, "If you look at PSL and other tournaments, he was in good form. And we need an allrounder, he is a fast-bowling allrounder, which we need at the World Cup."

Inzamam's first assignment as chief selector

As mentioned, Inzamam has been re-appointed as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. The legendary batter replaced Haroon Rasheed, who recently quit this role. Inzamam, who was Pakistan's chief selector between 2016 and 2019, is set to begin his second stint. Having played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and one T20I, the former Pakistan captain retired from international cricket in 2007.

Schedule of ODI series and Asia Cup

Afghanistan and Pakistan will clash in three ODIs in Sri Lanka on August 22, 24, and 26, respectively. The two teams will then move to the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup that gets underway on August 30. Pakistan will feature in the tournament opener, playing against Nepal, while Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in their opening clash on September 3.

Share this timeline