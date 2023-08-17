Sanju Samson: Decoding his woeful stats against leg-spinners in T20Is

Sports

Sanju Samson: Decoding his woeful stats against leg-spinners in T20Is

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 17, 2023 | 10:00 am 2 min read

Samson averages just 18.50 in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Eyes will be on Sanju Samson as India meet hosts Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 18. The wicketkeeper-batter has not really been able to cash in on the limited opportunities which have come his way. He failed to impress in the recently-concluded West Indies tour as well. Meanwhile, here we decode his struggles against leg-spinners.

Five dismissals against leggies in T20Is

The ball turning away has certainly troubled Samson at the highest level. He has fallen prey to leg-spinners five times in 10 T20I innings. He has scored 70 runs off 55 deliveries in this battle with the help of four maximums. This indicates that Samson fancies his chances against the wrist-spinners but the approach has not helped him much.

His overall stats against leg-spinners

Overall in T20 cricket, Samson has been dismissed by leg-spinners 27 times in 86 outings. The dasher, however, has scored 743 runs in this battle at a strike rate of 131.27. The tally includes as many as 48 sixes. Meanwhile, in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals skipper fell just once to leggies. Moreover, he struck 148 runs (SR: 183.33).

A look at his T20I stats

Samson made his T20I debut back in 2015. He then got a chance against Sri Lanka in January 2020. Samson owns 333 runs in 22 T20Is at 18.50. His strike rate reads 131.62. The tally includes a solitary 50+ score (77) which incidentally came against Ireland last year. Overall in T20 cricket, he has clobbered 6,011 runs across 246 matches at 28.35 (SR: 132.95).

Is time running out for Samson?

Samson has so far batted in 19 T20I innings and he has been dismissed under 10 seven times. The tally includes a duck as well. He could manage just 32 runs across three innings in the recently-concluded WI T20I series. With the next ICC T20 World Cup taking place in June 2024, time is certainly running out for Samson.

Share this timeline