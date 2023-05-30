Sports

A look at Mohit Sharma's incredible IPL 2023 season: Stats

Mohit Sharma has been one of the standout performers of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. His story of resurgence is very inspiring, and he backed it up with consistent performances for the Gujarat Titans. He was one of the primary reasons why GT stormed their way into the finals of the tournament. Although GT lost the final, Mohit was simply sensational.

A net bowler turned into a strike bowler

Mohit made his IPL debut in 2013 and won the Purple Cap for CSK in the following season. He has also represented India in two World Cups in 2014 and 2015. However, he went unsold for the last two seasons and decided to turn into a net bowler for GT. This time, GT bought him in the auction, and he delivered with the ball.

Joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023

Mohit was brilliant with his variations and slower deliveries this season. He did the difficult job of bowling in the death overs for GT. He finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker this season, tied with Rashid Khan for 27 scalps. He was just a scalp away from matching Mohammed Shami, who won the Purple Cap. Mohit reached 27 wickets in 14 matches at 13.37.

Second-highest wickets in the death overs

Mohit scalped most of his wickets in the death overs (16-20) this season. He is very sharp in outfoxing the batters with his cutters and slower deliveries. His tally of 14 wickets in the last five overs this season was only bettered by CSK's Matheesha Pathirana, who snapped 18 wickets in this phase. He owned a decent economy of 8.76 in the death overs.

Mohit scripted this unique IPL record

Mohit registered his maiden IPL fifer against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. He finished with 5/10 on the night. Here are the least runs conceded during an IPL fifer: Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR, 2009 Akash Madhwal (MI) 5/5 vs LSG, 2023 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 5/10 vs KKR, 2022 Mohit Sharma (GT) 5/10 vs MI, 2023 Ishant Sharma (DCH) 5/12 vs KTK, 2011.

Third-highest wickets in the middle overs

While Mohit's main impact this season was to bowl in the death overs, he did a decent job in the middle overs (7-15) as well. He picked up 13 wickets in this phase, and his tally was only bettered by Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja (both 20) and also Rashid, who had snapped 15 wickets in this period. Mohit owned an economy of 7.50.

Second-fastest five-wicket haul in the IPL history

Mohit completed his five-wicket haul against MI in 2.2 overs, which is the second faster fifer in the competition's history. Only KKR's Andre Russell has completed a fifer in only two overs (2021). Interestingly, his fifer also came against MI as he finished with 5/15.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Courtesy of an excellent IPL 2023 season, Mohit has raced to 119 wickets in the competition in 100 appearances. Although his economy of 8.41 is on the higher side, he also bowls the toughest overs in an inning. He has three four-wicket hauls and one fifer in the competition. 2023 was the third season when he scalped 20-plus wickets in the IPL.