Decoding the top-five spells in IPL playoffs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 27, 2023, 10:37 am 2 min read

Mohit claimed match-winning figures worth 5/10 from 2.2 overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mohit Sharma's tremendous five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 powered Gujarat Titans to the final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer put up an exhibition of high-class death bowling and recorded figures worth 5/10 in just 2.2 overs. It was the maiden fifer by a GT bowler in IPL. Here we decode the top-five spells in IPL playoffs.

Mohit runs through MI's batting order

Mohit was smashed by Suryakumar Yadav for a six in the second ball of his first over. However, the very next ball saw him dismiss the in-form batter. He then dismissed Vishnu Vinod to finish with two wickets. Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, and Kumar Kartikeya were his other victims in the contest. His brilliance meant MI lost their final six wickets within 16 runs.

Akash Madhwal's fantastic fifer

Just a couple of days back, Akash Madhwal bowled a lethal spell against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. In a match where MI posted 182/8, Madhwal looked unplayable as he returned with 5/5 in 3.3 overs. It was the first-ever fifer in IPL playoffs as LSG were bundled out for 101. Notably, LSG lost their final eight wickets inside 32 runs.

Bumrah's heroics in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1

Jasprit Bumrah is another MI pacer on this list, having bowled a scintillating spell versus Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. He breathed fire with the white cherry and returned with 4/14 in four overs. His efforts meant DC could only manage 143/8 while chasing 201. Notably, these are the fourth-best bowling figures in IPL playoffs to date.

When Dhawal Kulkarni stunned SRH

Representing the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, Dhawal Kulkarni made the new ball talk against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2016 Qualifier1. He dismissed dashers like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul within powerplay overs as RCB were reduced to 29/5 while chasing 159. Kulkarni finished the powerplay with 4/8 in three overs. He eventually returned with 4/14 though GL lost by four wickets.

Anil Kumble's brilliance in IPL 2009 final

Another spectacular spell in a losing cause was recorded by Anil Kumble in the 2009 IPL final against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. The RCB skipper operated with the new ball and dismissed the dangerous Adam Gilchrist in the first over. He eventually finished with 4/16 in four overs as the Chargers were restricted to 143/6. Unfortunately for Kumble, RCB lost by six wickets.