Sports

Dhoni set to play in his 11th IPL final: Stats

Dhoni set to play in his 11th IPL final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 24, 2023, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Dhoni has mustered 5,082 runs in the IPL at 39.09 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to appear in his 11th Indian Premier League final after Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. CSK, who had finished second in the IPL 2023 league stage, entered their 10th final in 14 seasons. Notably, Dhoni has led CSK into 10 IPL finals, besides also achieving the berth with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

11 finals for Dhoni in the IPL

CSK skipper Dhoni helped the side reach the IPL final in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023. Dhoni, who was part of RPS in 2016 and 2017 owing to CSK's two-year suspension, reached the finale in 2017. However, he wasn't the skipper in 2017 as RPS reached the summit clash under the leadership of Steve Smith.

Dhoni has a record of 4-6 in IPL finals

In nine finals to date, CSK have managed to win four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. They have lost five finals in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Dhoni also saw RPS lose against Mumbai in the IPL 2017 season. His record in finals read: W4, L6. Dhoni can win his 5th IPL trophy as CSK can equal MI's record of five.

Dhoni has scored 180 runs in IPL finals

As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has scored 180 runs in 10 IPL finals to date at 36.00 (8 innings). He has a strike rate of 135.33. Dhoni has smashed 10 fours and 11 sixes to date in IPL finals.

The first captain to lead in 10 IPL finals

Dhoni is the first captain to lead now in 10 IPL finals. Notably, all his finals as skipper have been for CSK. Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai in five IPL finals, winning all five. Gautam Gambhir led KKR to two IPL finals during his tenure as skipper in 2012 and 2014, winning both times.

The second-highest scorer as IPL captain

Dhoni is second in terms of runs as an IPL captain. He tallies 4,660 runs at 40.17. Virat Kohli (4,994) leads the show in this regard. Meanwhile, Rohit has 3,967 runs as IPL captain and can become the third player with 4,000-plus runs.

Dhoni's stats in the IPL

Dhoni has mustered 5,082 runs in the IPL at 39.09. He has slammed 24 fifties. For CSK, the veteran player has scored 4,508 runs at 40.25 (50s: 22). For RPS in his two-season stint, Dhoni amassed 574 runs at 31.88 (50s: 2). In the IPL 2023 season, Dhoni has scored 104 runs at 34.66. Meanwhile, Dhoni has the most wins as IPL captain (132).