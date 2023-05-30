Sports

MS Dhoni shrugs off retirement, promises to return next season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 30, 2023

MS Dhoni guides CSK to their fifth IPL title (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

After two grueling months of action, Chennai Super Kings have won the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK defeated GT in the finals by five wickets (DLS method) in Ahmedabad. This was their fifth IPL title, and now, they have become the joint-most successful franchise in the competition with Mumbai Indians. Here's what MS Dhoni and others said after the match.

A look at Dhoni's statement

"If you see it's the best time to announce retirement," Dhoni stated in the post-match presentation. "But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season." He hailed the fans for the love he received throughout the season. "It would be a gift for them to play one more season," Dhoni added.

Hardik Pandya doesn't mind losing to Dhoni

Hardik Pandya felt it was just not their day, but he was happy for Dhoni. "I'm very happy for him. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people," he stated. When asked about GT's mantra, Hardik revealed, "We tick a lot of boxes and we play with our heart."

Dhoni's verdict on Ambati Rayudu's retirement

Ambati Rayudu has retired from all forms of cricket and Dhoni was very happy for him. "He always gives his 100% on the field," Dhoni stated. "We played for India A together - he played spin and fast bowlers equally well. I always felt he will do something special," he added. Rayudu retired with six IPL trophies, having featured for MI and CSK.

How did the 2023 IPL final pan out?

GT batted first and posted a mammoth 214/4, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96. The rain played spoilsport in the second innings and CSK's revised target was 171 in 15 overs. In their reply, CSK won by five wickets, courtesy of knocks from Devon Conway (47) and Shivam Dube (32*). Ravindra Jadeja slammed two boundaries at the end to help CSK cross the line.