Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 17, 2023 | 09:19 am 3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the second-string Indian team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will take on hosts Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 18. The series marks the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah to professional cricket as the pacer will have the additional responsibility of leading the team. Though India are the favorites, Ireland cannot be written off in home conditions. Here we present the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The entire series will be played at The Village in Dublin. Fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball here. However, the track tends to get better for batting as the game progresses. Chasing teams have won 13 of the 21 T20Is here. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 5-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018 and 2022. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

Fresh Indian faces required to turn up

India have named a second-string squad with the regular players being rested. IPL stars like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma might get their maiden Team India cap on the tour. Meanwhile, Bumrah would be raring to make the ball talk. Ireland have also named a strong squad. Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, and Mark Adair can give the Indian side a hard time.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (C). Ireland (Probable XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Who are the key performers?

Bumrah, who averages an incredible 20.22 with the ball in T20Is, can give Ireland batters a hard time in swinging conditions. 39, 51, and 49*, 7*, and 27 read Tilak Varma's scores in the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies. With 97 wickets at 19.31, Mark Adair is Ireland's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Having played eight T20Is in 2023, Striling's strike rate reads 161.19.

