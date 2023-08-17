Bundesliga 2023-24: Five defenders to watch out for

Sports

Bundesliga 2023-24: Five defenders to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 17, 2023 | 08:00 am 2 min read

Kim Min-jae was 2022-23 Serie A's best defender

Bundesliga, over the years, has provided a platform for defenders to shine and make a name for themselves. While some have stayed for years, delivering consistent performances, others have moved elsewhere. However, the league continues promoting talent and handing them the right exposure. The upcoming season will see an amalgamation of youth and experience in defense. Here are the defenders to watch out for.

Mohamed Simakan, RB Leipzig

With Josko Gvardiol joining Manchester City, Mohamed Simkan will turn into his successor for RB Leipzig. Simakan played 24 matches in the 2022-23 Bundesliga, netting a goal and an assist. The Frenchman is strongly built which helps him in winning duels. He won 39 aerial duels and 57 ground duels. Simakan is rapid and owns 81.03% passing accuracy. He made 21 tackles last season.

Jeremie Frimpong, Bayer Leverkusen

One of the brightest young prospects from the 2022-23 Bundesliga, Jeremie Frimpong will look to continue his development for Bayer Leverkusen. Known for his blistering pace and exceptional ball-carrying abilities, Frimpong featured in 34 league appearances last season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. Despite his attacking inclination, he won 198 ground duels while completing 88 take-ons The Dutch full-back will only get better.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund

One of the most consistent players for Borussia Dortmund last season, Nico Schlotterbeck gave stability in defense. The 23-year-old is a ball-playing center-back who is an elite ball carrier. He played 28 league matches, scoring four goals and providing five assists. Schlotterbeck completed 1,639 out of 1,888 attempted passes, clocking 86.81% passing accuracy. He made 59 tackles, won 60 aerial, and 87 ground duels,

Matthias Ginter, SC Freiburg

People questioned his move to Freiburg but after the 2022-23 Bundesliga, Matthias Ginter has answered all his doubters. The experienced center-back featured in all of Freiburg's 38 league matches last season. He netted four goals and provided an assist. Ginter helped Freiburg maintain a league-joint-high 13 clean sheets while also making league-high 151 clearances. He had won 119 aerial duels with 82.94% passing accuracy.

Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich roped in Serie A's best defender from the 2022-23 season, Kim Min-jae. The South Korean center-back is rapid, strong and has exceptional game-reading skills. Min-jae played a big role in Napoli's triumph last season as he made 35 appearances, scoring twice. The 26-year-old had 91% passing accuracy while completing 41 interceptions and 55 tackles. Despite being very flashy, Min-jae is extremely composed.

Share this timeline