Manchester City winger Cole Palmer emulates Michael Owen's record: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 17, 2023 | 04:27 am 2 min read

Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer played a key role in helping his side win the 2023 UEFA Super Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Manchester City winger Cole Palmer played a key role in helping his side win the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. Palmer equalized for his side in the 63rd minute against Sevilla to make it 1-1. His goal proved to be decisive. Both teams entered penalties as City prevailed 5-4 in the end. Palmer has emulated former Liverpool ace Michael Owen with this record. Here's more.

Palmer scripts this record

Before scoring in the UEFA Super Cup clash against Spanish side Sevilla, Palmer also scored for City in the 2023 FA Community Shield which his side lost on penalties eventually. As per Opta, Palmer is the second player to score in the Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup in the same year, after Michael Owen in 2001.

Palmer's senior-team numbers at City

Palmer is slowly growing into this City team under Pep Guardiola. The 21-year-old has played 41 games for City in all competitions, scoring six times. He made his debut in 2020-21, playing two games. He played 11 and 25 games each in the next two campaigns. In 2023-24, Palmer has played all three matches for City thus far.

Plenty of laurels in a young career

Palmer lifted his fifth trophy as a Man City player, having won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one Champions League, and now the Super Cup. With England U-21, he lifted the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023.

