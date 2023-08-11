Tottenham manager Postecoglou knew Harry Kane's decision to depart: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 11, 2023 | 10:31 pm 4 min read

Kane scored 280 goals for Tottenham across all competitions (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Tottenham's talismanic striker Harry Kane is all set to join Bayern Munich for a deal that can reach £100m. While it will bring an end to his long-term career at Spurs, manager Ange Postecoglou revealed that Kane always wanted to leave the club and made it clear on the Australian's first day in charge of the team. The 30-year-old's transfer attracted plenty of interest.

Kane was upfront and honest: Ange Postecoglou

"I had a conversation with Harry (Kane) the first day I arrived, he was upfront and honest and I was the same," said Postecoglou in a press conference. "His emphasis was (to resolve his future) before the first game, that was mine as well, and there's been nothing along the way that made me feel like there was anything else other than this outcome."

Tottenham accepted Bayern's offer

Tottenham after a lot of delay and rejections had accepted Bayern's £100m offer for Kane. The German champions will pay £86.4m initially with the add-ons taking it close to £100m. As per reports, Kane will sign a four-year deal at Bayern. The £100m transfer fee is a record for Bayern and also for Bundesliga. Kane will travel to Munich for his medical on Friday.

Kane wanted to decide his future quickly

The 30-year-old was keen to decide his future before the start of the 2023-34 Premier League. Kane thought it would be disrespectful to leave Tottenham after the season has begun. So Bayern had to move swiftly as they also wanted a quick solution with the transfer saga going on for months. He left Spurs immediately after the transfer fee was agreed between the clubs.

Delay in catching his private jet to reach Munich

Kane was on his way to catch a private jet to reach Munich for his medical but as per several reports, his flight was rescheduled twice as negotiations continued. It is reported that Spurs and Bayern were working on the final details and that caused the delay. Tottenham reluctantly accepted the offer as they did not want to lose Kane for free next season.

Bayern want to feature him in the DFL-Supercup

Bayern will start their season by facing RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Sunday and the Bavarians want to feature their record-signing in this fixture. The Englishman is currently on his way to Munich for his medical. Kane may very well win a trophy on debut for Bayern, something that he hasn't achieved at Spurs.

Signing Kane was the club's highest priority: Thomas Tuchel

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel wanted Kane to replace Robert Lewandowski as it would be a like-for-like replacement for the club. Tuchel described the Kane deal as Bayern's highest priority. "We are trying to get the captain of the English national team out of England, out of the Premier League. It is a huge deal that we are working on," he stated earlier on Friday.

Kane has 213 Premier League goals

Kane has netted 213 goals in the Premier League and is the second-highest in the competition's history. He is only 47 behind Alan Shearer. Many people felt that he may stay at Spurs this season in an attempt to get close to this record. Next season, he could have joined a rival for free to break Shearer's record. But he decided against it.

A look at Kane's stats at Spurs

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. As per Footystats, Kane has also made 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane has made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was in 2017-18 when he scored 41 goals.

