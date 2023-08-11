Kevin De Bruyne can script these records for Manchester City

Sports

Kevin De Bruyne can script these records for Manchester City

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 11, 2023 | 10:20 pm 2 min read

De Bruyne has made 357 appearances for Man City in all competitions (Photo credit: Twitter/@KevinDeBruyne)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been a massive influence for the club under manager Pep Guardiola. His vision and prowess helped City win their third successive Premier League honor in 2022-23 and a fifth under Guardiola. De Bruyne will want to start the 2023-24 PL season strongly with City facing Championship winners Burnley on the opening matchday. We bring you the stats.

De Bruyne can get to 400 appearances for City

De Bruyne has made 357 appearances for Man City in all competitions. In the 2023-24 season, he can get to 400 games for the Manchester club. De Bruyne will become just the second player to make 400 appearances for City after David Silva (436). He is set to surpass Vincent Kompany (360), Fernandinho (383), and Sergio Aguero (390).

De Bruyne is nearing the 100-goal mark

De Bruyne has scored 96 goals for City in all competitions for City. He is four short of 100 goals. De Bruyne is in line to become just the third player to achieve the mark for City after Aguero (260) and Raheem Sterling (131). The Belgian midfielder will become the third-highest scorer for City by surpassing Shaun Goater (99).

De Bruyne can achieve these Premier League numbers

De Bruyne has a whopping 102 assists in the Premier League, including 101 for City. He can become the second-highest assists provider in the league's history by surpassing Wayne Rooney (103 - Everton and Manchester United) and Cesc Fabregas (111 - Arsenal and Chelsea). De Bruyne, who has 64 Premier League goals can surpass former PL stars Luis Suarez (69) and Eric Cantona (70).

De Bruyne can also register these records

De Bruyne has made 242 PL appearances, including 239 for City. He can join the likes of Aguero, Joe Hart, Kompany, and Fernandinho in terms of 250-plus appearances. De Bruyne has eight goals for City in the FA Cup. He can become the fifth player with 10-plus goals. De Bruyne has 10 League Cup goals and can become the top scorer for City.

Share this timeline