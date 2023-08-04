La Liga 2023-24: Top five signings in this transfer window

La Liga 2023-24: Top five signings in this transfer window

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 04, 2023

Ilkay Gundogan joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

The La Liga 2023-24 season starts on August 11 with Almeria taking on Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid play late on Saturday with champions Barcelona opening their season on Sunday. The 2023 summer transfer window hasn't been a high-profile business in La Liga, barring Jude Bellingham's move to Real as several free agents and loan deals have taken the piece of the cake. Here's more.

La Liga hasn't been anywhere close to some of the other top European divisions ahead of the new season in terms of transfers. Notably, several clubs are cashing in by selling their prized assets. However, some notable faces have joined the Spanish top-flight division this summer. Here we decode the top five signings by La Liga clubs this summer.

Caglar Soyuncu, Atletico Madrid

Tukey international Caglar Soyuncu joined Atletico Madrid on a four-year deal following his departure from Leicester City. The 27-year-old left the Foxes after they were relegated to the Championship. He played 132 games after joining the Foxes from German side Freiburg for £19m in 2018. He helped Leicester win the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Atletico Madrid

After 11 seasons at Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta returns to La Liga to join Atletico Madrid. Azpilicueta may not be the player he once was but his experience, leadership ability and defensive awareness will be invaluable to Diego Simeone. The Spaniard will also provide versatility as he can slot in different positions in the backline. He made 508 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 17 goals.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Bellingham joined Real Madrid for £88.5m. He could become the costliest-ever English player with various potential add-ons. If these add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m). The Englishman can win the ball and progress forward. He is solid in hold-up possession and can resist the press, finding gaps in opposition defenses. Bellingham made 132 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 24 times (A23).

Ilkay Gundogan, FC Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan's free transfer to FC Barcelona has to be the steal of this summer. The former Manchester City captain was one of the vital cogs in Pep Guardiola's team that won the treble last season and will now pull the strings at Camp Nou. Gundogan will bring great stability to the midfield under Xavi. In 304 matches for City, he netted 60 goals.

Andre Silva, Real Sociedad

Striker Andre Silva joined Real Sociedad from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old had joined Leipzig from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2021. He made 95 competitive appearances, scoring 26 goals. Silva will aid Sociedad's forward line. Before his spell for Leipzig, Silva scored 45 goals in 71 games for Frankfurt.

