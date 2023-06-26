Sports

Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan joins FC Barcelona: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 26, 2023 | 02:56 pm 2 min read

Gundogan registered 304 appearances for Manchester City 9Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

Former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer. The German midfielder was pivotal in City's treble triumph last season, but he looks forward to a new challenge in Spain. The 32-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Blaugrana while having the option to extend it to another year. He becomes Barcelona's first transfer this summer. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Gundogan made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in 2016, and since then, he has evolved as a midfielder. He saw his peak under Pep Guardiola and captained his team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title last season. With Sergio Busquets gone, Gundogan will look to take up that spot in midfield as it will be a new challenge for him.

Gundogan's parting words for Manchester City

"For me, it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years," Gundogan said. "Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City. This club made me realise all my dreams and I will forever be thankful. I will carry City always in my heart."

His numbers for Manchester City

Gundogan spent seven long years at Manchester City and mustered 304 appearances for the club. He is among the 12 footballers to achieve the landmark for City. He also netted 60 goals for the club across competitions and is known for his knack for scoring goals from midfield. 188 of those appearances came in the Premier League, while he scored 44 times.

A look at the trophies that he won at City

Gundogan won the Premier League honor five times. He was an integral part of this City team that won the treble last season and also won the PL thrice in a row. He bagged two FA Cup titles (2019 and 2023), four Carabao Cup honors (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) and a couple of Community Shields. He won the maiden Champions League title last season.

A look at his 2022-23 season

The 32-year-old midfielder was crucial for Guardiola's City, who won the PL title yet again. He netted eight times in 31 PL appearances along with four assists. He also scored once in the Champions League and twice in the FA Cup.

