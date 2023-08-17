Pep Guardiola scripts history with UEFA Super Cup win: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 17, 2023 | 03:33 am 2 min read

Guardiola has become the first manager to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different teams (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Pep Guardiola scripted history as Manchester City won the 2023 UEFA Super Cup by overcoming Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. Guardiola has become the first manager to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different teams (Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Man City). Meanwhile, he has also become the joint-highest UEFA Super Cup winner as a manager. We decode his stats.

UEFA Super Cup: Unique records for Guardiola

As mentioned, Guardiola has now become the first manager to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different teams. Besides, he has also equaled Carlo Ancelotti for the joint-most UEFA Super Cup honors (4).

15th trophy for Guardiola as City manager

Guardiola guided City to their maiden UEFA Champions League crown in 2022-23, becoming the first manager in European football history to complete the treble twice. Meanwhile, Guardiola has now won his 15th trophy (including two Community Shields) as Man City manager since joining the club in 2016. Guardiola has also won five Premier League honors, two FA Cups, and four EFL Cups.

Guardiola enjoyed success at Barcelona and Bayern

Guardiola spent four seasons at Barcelona (2008-2012). He won three La Liga honors, three Spanish Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups. He joined Bayern Munich in 2013 and spent three seasons. He won three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

36th managerial trophy for the Spaniard

Guardiola has now won 36 trophies in his managerial career. Besides winning 15 trophies with Man City, he has also lifted 14 trophies with FC Barcelona and another seven honors with Bayern.

Do you know?

Guardiola owns a 100% record in UEFA Super Cup duels as a manager. He won the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. In 2013, he clinched his third Super Cup, helping Bayern win. And now, he has won a fourth for the perfect record.

