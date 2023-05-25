Sports

Brighton hold Premier League champions Manchester City 1-1: Key stats

Brighton hold Premier League champions Manchester City 1-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2023, 02:55 am 2 min read

Ensico scored a screamer (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

A spirited Brighton side showed panache and character to hold Premier League 2022-23 champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at home. Phil Foden put Pep Guardiola's side ahead in the 25th minute before Julio Enciso's stunner in the 38th minute leveled the show in what was a fascinating first half. Both sides failed to get the winner in the second half. Here's more.

Here are the match stats

Brighton had 39% possession of the ball compared to City's 69. However, the hosts outnumbered Guardiola's City in terms of attempts (20-13) and shots on target (7-4). Brighton also earned five corners compared to City's one.

City race to 89 points, Brighton secure Europa League

City played out their fifth draw of the campaign and have 89 points from 37 matches. City lead second-placed Arsenal by eight points. Meanwhile, Guardiola's side has raced to 94 goals in the PL 2022-23 campaign. Brighton, who sit sixth, have secured a berth in the Europa League for next season. Brighton have 62 points, four ahead of seventh-placed Aston Villa (58).

Haaland equals a unique Premier League record; Foden shines

Erling Haaland registered his eighth assist in the Premier League 2022-23 season. He now has 44 goal contributions this season (36 goals). Haaland has now equaled Thierry Henry in 2002-03 (24G, 20A) for the most goal contributions in a 38-game season. Meanwhile, Foden scored his 35th Premier League goal, including 11 this season.

Brighton script these records

Brighton attempted 11 shots in the first half against City. As per Opta, it's the most any side has managed in the opening 45 minutes of a match against Pep's City in all competitions. Brighton's 20-shot attempts are the third-highest for any side against Guardiola's team in top-flight football after Wolves (21 in December 2019) and Atletico Madrid (22 v Barcelona in March 2009).

Premier League: Brighton end City's 12-game winning run

Brighton ended City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League. Brighton and City played out their first draw in the Premier League with the latter winning 10 of the previous 11 games (L1). Meanwhile, City are now unbeaten in 25 games across competitions this season.