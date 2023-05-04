Sports

Lionel Messi set to leave Paris Saint-Germain: Decoding the scenario

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Football superstar Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his current contract expires. Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup win in Qatar, had reached an 'agreement in principle' to extend his stay for another year. However, according to BBC, neither the club nor the player now wants to sign the deal. We decode the scenario.

Why does this story matter?

Messi is unconvinced PSG can compete at the top in Europe, due to financial issues. Also, across his two seasons here, PSG failed to win the Champions League. However, they look set to win successive Ligue 1 honors.

Meanwhile, PSG want to focus on developing young talent.

Earlier this week, Messi was handed a two-week suspension for an unauthorized Saudi Arabia trip.

How did it come to this?

Messi and his camp have doubts regarding PSG's pull in the market for the upcoming season due to the club's compliance with Financial Fair Play rules. Also, PSG had an offer for Messi for months but the player delayed his commitment on the same leading to the club doubt his future in Paris. And now the two-week suspension was the final kill.

Fans fed up with Messi

PSG's supporters' association issued a statement calling on fans to gather around the club's premises to protest against Messi. Hundreds of fans showed up with megaphones, flares and banners as a tense situation unfolded. Not just this but the fans also went outside Neymar's house in Paris calling for his ouster as well. Messi, who is barred from training, may never return for PSG.

Messi's numbers at PSG

In the ongoing Ligue 1 season, Messi has 15 goals and 15 assists. He managed four goals and four assists in the UCL, besides one goal in the French Super Cup. In 2021-22, he managed 11 goals and 14 assists across competitions.

What next for Messi?

Barcelona are keen to bring Messi back to the club, however, the La Liga leaders face severe financial difficulties and a move is unlikely as per reports. Messi is however keen to stay in Europe but there are no other suitors. Outside Europe, Messi has interest from Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal has a 400m euros offer ready.