Jude Bellingham scores as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 26, 2023 | 03:20 am 2 min read

Jude Bellingham continued his goal-scoring exploits as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on matchday 3 in La Liga 2023-24 (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Jude Bellingham continued his goal-scoring exploits as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on matchday 3 in La Liga 2023-24. For the third successive match, the English midfielder has made the difference for Real, scoring goals. He has raced to four goals in three La Liga matches. Real had to dig deep, scoring in the 81st minute. Here are the stats.

Four goals in 3 La Liga games

After scoring on his debut, Bellingham, who moved from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £88.5m (£115m with add-ons), scored twice and assisted Vinicius Junior in what was a neat display against Almeria on matchday 2. In three matches, Bellingham has four goals and an assist. He leads the chart in La Liga 2023-24 in terms of goals involvement (5) and goals scored.

Real win three on the bounce

Real have won the first three games of a La Liga season for the second consecutive campaign. As per Opta, Real have now won their first three games in two seasons for the first time since 1964-65 and 1965-66. In three games this season, Los Blancos have scored six goals, besides conceding once (GD+5).

Here are the match stats

Real clocked 10 attempts, managing three shots on target. Hosts Celta Vigo managed more attempts (13), besides four shots on target. Real had 64% ball possession and clocked a pass accuracy of 89%. Real also won five corners.

How did the match pan out?

In the first half, both teams had a goal ruled out. In the 68th minute, Bellingham earned a penalty which Rodrygo missed. Bellingham then scored a header with an assist from Joselu to hand Real all three points.

