Cristiano Ronaldo hammers his 63rd career hat-trick: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 26, 2023 | 02:53 am 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his third hat-trick Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League (Photo credit: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his third hat-trick Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He attained the hat-trick while playing versus Al Fateh on matchday 3 of the 2023-24 season. Al-Nassr won 5-0 and claimed their maiden league win of the season. Besides Ronaldo, Sadio Mane scored a brace. Ronaldo provided an assist for Mane with a backheel. Here we decode the stats.

53 club career hat-tricks for CR7

Ronaldo has raced to 63 career hat-tricks in senior professional football for club and country. He has 53 club career hat-tricks and a further 10 for Portugal. Ronaldo, who is 38 years old, scored his 33rd hat-trick since turning 30.

Ronaldo has managed 515 career league goals

Ronaldo scored three goals for Sporting in the Primeira League in 25 appearances. His two spells for Manchester United saw him net 103 Premier League goals, including 19 in the second stint. He netted 311 La Liga goals for Real Madrid in 292 appearances. He scored another 81 goals in 98 Serie A appearances for Juventus. And now, he has 17 for Al-Nassr.

724 career club goals and 123 for Portugal

Ronaldo has raced to 724 career club goals in total. He netted five goals for Sporting, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, and 101 for Juventus, besides another 23 for Al Nassr. Ronaldo, who is the top scorer in men's international football, has managed 123 goals for Portugal in 200 appearances.

Ronaldo won his 31st club career trophy recently

Recently this month, Ronaldo won his 31st club career honor after playing a key role in Al-Nassr's maiden Arab Club Champions Cup title. The Portuguese talisman scored an equalizer in the 74th minute to force extra time and then netted the winner in the 98th minute. Ronaldo slammed home six goals to finish as the top goal-scorer of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

